Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora Nail their Gym Looks; Which One's Your Favourite?

When it comes to our favourite celebrities and actors, there’s no denying that we love to find style and fashion tips through their looks. And to add on, there’s always a special look out for their trendy gym and airport looks. We all care about what they’re wearing, and how to get it for ourselves, in our wardrobes. Needless to say, they also keep serving us with some of the trendiest attires while stepping out for a workout session.

Now, when we talk about gym and fitness, Malaika Arora is the first name that pops into our heads. Her regimes and consistency are quite motivating for anyone who wants to lead a healthy life. Surely, her gym looks are just as in-check as she is, about fitness.

Recently, she was spotted wearing a subtle yet stylish gym attire, which included a white tank top and black gym shorts. She also added a simple black cap to complete the look and styled it all with a pair of white flip-flops, which looked perfect. This look seemed undeniably comfortable.

Sporting a similar fit, we saw Janhvi Kapoor getting out of her gym in a hot pink tank top. She wore it with a simple sports bra in dark grey, keeping her look comfortable and in style. The actress was seen carrying a tote bag and donned for off-white, elastic shorts to complete the look. To add a little funk to her outfit, she styled it with a pair of hot pink fur peep-toe sliders, which looked like something we would all want in our wardrobes.

With their no-make-up looks and trendy gym wear, both actresses left us with a whole new gym look, which is as trendy as it is subtle. Just wear a tank top, with a pair of shorts and wrap it up with cool slippers or flip-flops – you’re good to go.

Let us know which look is your favourite.

