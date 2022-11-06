Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph In All Her Mili Promotional Looks; Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines for her recent release, Mili. Be it her performance in films or her fashion sense, she certainly knows how to enthral her fans. If you ever need fashion tips, Janhvi’s social media account is the best place to take inspiration from. The fashionista has once again created a buzz with her blue cut-out attire that she donned during a promotional event for Mili.

On Friday, Janhvi dropped a slew of pictures in her royal blue bodycon gown from the shelves of Versace. The perfect cut-out details at the neckline, along with the thigh-high slit, accentuated the actress’s curves. The safety pin embellishment too looked absolutely stunning.

Another outfit that Janhvi sported on the seventh day of the promotional event and made people’s jaws drop with, is this red body-hugging gown. The sleeveless bodycon ensemble featured a strappy halter neckline. Moreover, it highlighted her hourglass figure. To complete the look, Janhvi went for minimal accessories. She wore dainty pearl earrings, ensuring the dress was the centre of attraction of her ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a sight to behold in the brown bodycon leather dress that she wore on the fifth day of the promotional event. The bodycon dress came with a one-sided halterneck strap. She accessorized her ensemble with golden hoops and went for a monochromatic makeup look.

When it comes to the actress’s fashion choices, they have never been dull. A few days ago, the actress dropped a bunch of pictures in a black cut-out bodycon dress. Although the overall expanse of her dress was black, the intricate white detailing made the outfit more captivating.

