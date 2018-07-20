Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?

A post shared by RITIKA MIRCHANDANI (@ritikamirchandani) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

Janhvi Kapoor's big budget Bollywood debut film Dhadak hit the theatres Friday amidst huge expectations from fans and followers who were waiting with bated breath to see late Sridevi's eldest daughter create the same on-screen magic as her mother.And while first reactions from the film industry started pouring in after the special screening, the Kapoor family still awaits audiences' reviews, which of course will be decided by the box office collections that the film manages over the weekend. But, we have to give credit to Janhvi for giving her all in promoting the film along with her co-star Ishaan Khatter in the last couple of weeks.In fact, during the promotions, Janvhi turned up in some trend setting looks for her media interactions and public appearances, one of which of course is the most loved Punjabi kudi look that she sported recently.Dressed in a lavender metal work cami tunic with a scallop hem and draped pants, Janhvi sure looked like a fashionista in the making. She teamed her attire with embellished juttis and completed her look with a double dutch braid hairstyle, accessories and minimal makeup.While Janhvi's look was one of the most appreciated ones, recently actress Urvashi Rautela too was seen sporting the same Ritika Mirchandani lavender outfit for an event.The only difference was how the two actresses styled their looks.While Janhvi wore the attire as is, Urvashi added a matching lavender and silver waist belt to the cami tunic with tassel detailing. Also, Urvashi had her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal accessories unlike Janhvi who wore statement earrings and bangles. Urvashi's choice of footwear was also completely opposite Janhvi's.Take a look.Who do you think pulled off the look better? Tell us in the comments section below.