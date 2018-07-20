English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
Janvhi Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela sported the same outfits styled in different ways. Who do you think managed to pull it off better?
(Photo: Janhvi kapoor and Urvashi Rautela/ Ritika MIrchandani and Urvashi Rautela Instagram account)
Janhvi Kapoor's big budget Bollywood debut film Dhadak hit the theatres Friday amidst huge expectations from fans and followers who were waiting with bated breath to see late Sridevi's eldest daughter create the same on-screen magic as her mother.
And while first reactions from the film industry started pouring in after the special screening, the Kapoor family still awaits audiences' reviews, which of course will be decided by the box office collections that the film manages over the weekend. But, we have to give credit to Janhvi for giving her all in promoting the film along with her co-star Ishaan Khatter in the last couple of weeks.
In fact, during the promotions, Janvhi turned up in some trend setting looks for her media interactions and public appearances, one of which of course is the most loved Punjabi kudi look that she sported recently.
Dressed in a lavender metal work cami tunic with a scallop hem and draped pants, Janhvi sure looked like a fashionista in the making. She teamed her attire with embellished juttis and completed her look with a double dutch braid hairstyle, accessories and minimal makeup.
While Janhvi's look was one of the most appreciated ones, recently actress Urvashi Rautela too was seen sporting the same Ritika Mirchandani lavender outfit for an event.
The only difference was how the two actresses styled their looks.
While Janhvi wore the attire as is, Urvashi added a matching lavender and silver waist belt to the cami tunic with tassel detailing. Also, Urvashi had her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal accessories unlike Janhvi who wore statement earrings and bangles. Urvashi's choice of footwear was also completely opposite Janhvi's.
Take a look.
Who do you think pulled off the look better? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
And while first reactions from the film industry started pouring in after the special screening, the Kapoor family still awaits audiences' reviews, which of course will be decided by the box office collections that the film manages over the weekend. But, we have to give credit to Janhvi for giving her all in promoting the film along with her co-star Ishaan Khatter in the last couple of weeks.
In fact, during the promotions, Janvhi turned up in some trend setting looks for her media interactions and public appearances, one of which of course is the most loved Punjabi kudi look that she sported recently.
Dressed in a lavender metal work cami tunic with a scallop hem and draped pants, Janhvi sure looked like a fashionista in the making. She teamed her attire with embellished juttis and completed her look with a double dutch braid hairstyle, accessories and minimal makeup.
While Janhvi's look was one of the most appreciated ones, recently actress Urvashi Rautela too was seen sporting the same Ritika Mirchandani lavender outfit for an event.
The only difference was how the two actresses styled their looks.
While Janhvi wore the attire as is, Urvashi added a matching lavender and silver waist belt to the cami tunic with tassel detailing. Also, Urvashi had her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal accessories unlike Janhvi who wore statement earrings and bangles. Urvashi's choice of footwear was also completely opposite Janhvi's.
Take a look.
Who do you think pulled off the look better? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
- 'How Can You Not Have Confidence in Top Players?' - Vengsarkar Joins Chorus Slamming ODI Selection
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Comparison: BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310 - Specs, Price, Features and More
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...