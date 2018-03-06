Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Mother Sridevi, Celebrates Birthday at Old Age Home
Pictures of Janhvi Kapoor celebrating her birthday have recently surfaced on social media, with several of her fan pages sharing photos and videos of the young star.
(Photo: Janvhi Kapoor with her mother, late Sridevi Kapoor/ Instagram)
As a way to pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi, on her birthday, Janhvi opted to visit an old age home earlier today, to spend time with the elderly.
A few days ago, the nation along with the Kapoor family — Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor among other family members — suffered a great loss when news of legendary actress Sridevi’s demise in Dubai was made public.
Just before her birthday, Janhvi had taken to social media to express her feelings, and pen an emotional note to her mother as well as address people in general, telling them to love their parents and to cherish and devote themselves in making their parents feel loved. In the note, Janhvi also thanked everyone for the continuous love and adulation that has given the family strength to carry on in these difficult times.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
Janhvi will be soon seen in Dhadak, Bollywood remake of Marathi film Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khattar.
