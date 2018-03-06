Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Mother Sridevi, Celebrates Birthday at Old Age Home

Janhvi Kapoor, who is to make her Bollywood debut soon, turned 21 today and celebrated her birthday at an old age home.As a way to pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi, on her birthday, Janhvi opted to visit an old age home earlier today, to spend time with the elderly.Pictures of Janhvi celebrating her birthday have recently surfaced on social media, with several of her fan pages sharing photos and videos of the young star.Take a look.A few days ago, the nation along with the Kapoor family — Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor among other family members — suffered a great loss when news of legendary actress Sridevi’s demise in Dubai was made public.Just before her birthday, Janhvi had taken to social media to express her feelings, and pen an emotional note to her mother as well as address people in general, telling them to love their parents and to cherish and devote themselves in making their parents feel loved. In the note, Janhvi also thanked everyone for the continuous love and adulation that has given the family strength to carry on in these difficult times.Read the full note here.Janhvi will be soon seen in Dhadak, Bollywood remake of Marathi film Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khattar.