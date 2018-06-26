Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the first female superstar of Hindi cinema late Sridevi Kapoor, became the center of media attention when her big-budget Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dhadak -- remake of the much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat -- which was announced last year.Sadly though, just a few months before the film's release this year in July, Janhvi's mother and veteran actress Sridevi passed away.However, Janhvi got back to work soon enough to finish her shoot and muster the courage and strength to deal with the difficult situation both her family and she were faced with. And in these tumultuous times, it was Boney Kapoor's son and daughter from his first marriage, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor who stepped forward to support the family emotionally.Arjun especially, was seen as a pillar of strength for the two young girls Janhvi and Khushi and his father Boney Kapoor who were dealing with the humongous loss.Ever since, the four siblings -- Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi -- have got along really well, sharing Instagram posts, watching movies together, spending family time. And today, as actor Arjun Kapoor turns a year older, Janvhi took to Instagram to not just wish the star on his birthday, but also to acknowledge the fact that he really has been their strength throughout.Janvhi, who shared apicture of all the four of them -- Arjun, Anshula, Khushi and herself -- in one frame, wrote, "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya."