Home » News » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright As Sunshine In Beautiful Yellow Kurta Set
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright As Sunshine In Beautiful Yellow Kurta Set

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 12:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Doesn't she look absolutely gorgeous? (Image: Instagram)

It seems like we have a new desi girl on the block and nope we are not complaining at all.

Janhvi is really nailing the best of both worlds, one day she stuns in a lovely bodycon dress and the next day she radiates in a lovely kurta set. We love a star who can carry everything with a certain kind of nuance.

The actress who has been getting a lot of applause for ‘Good Luck Jerry’ was seen channelling her desi side while promoting the film.

This v-neck lemon-yellow Kurti had a dreamy embroidery work which enhanced its complete look. The actress kept her make-up rather minimal with a dewy basy- perfect for a hot summer’s day and accessorised this entire look with a colourful set of bangles and not-too heavy jhumkas.

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

