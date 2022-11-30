Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In A Neon Orange Lehenga That Looks Straight Out Of A Dreamscape

Janhvi Kapoor has had quite a few amazing fashion moments this year and we are all in for it. She knows that she is willing to experiment with different looks and that is exactly what gives her the confidence to carry some stunning ensembles that she has rocked in the past. This constant effort to stay a cut above the rest is what pushes her to pull off all the fantastic ensembles that she does- for instance, the Amit Aggarwal lehenga in which she walked the ramp at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad.

The breathtaking neon orange ensemble included a strapless, sequined bustier with a circular detailing in the centre. Her narrow dupatta and the fact that she wore her lehenga skirt almost waist-high enhanced her feature.

Her hair was done up and tied into a sleek shiny ponytail and her baby hair was beautifully combed and managed across the ponytail giving it a very Kylie Jenner vibe.

Even though she went for a non-accessorised look, her makeup pretty much stole the show and was absolutely goal worthy. The highly contoured cheeks perfectly made space for her glossy lips which in turn made way for the highlight of the show, her light orange eyelids and bold lashes.

With the wedding season around this looks seems to be the perfect ensemble for a bridesmaid or literally anyone who is planning to take it up a notch and experiment a little.

