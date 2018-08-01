English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor Slays It in a Ralph and Russo Gown at a Recent Event; See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a Ralph and Russo gown, looked gorgeous as she posed for the cameras. Take a look.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Sridevi Kapoor’s daughter, is currently basking in the success of her latest film Dhadak — an official remake of the much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat.
The gorgeous star kid, who had been putting her best fashion foot forward during the film’s promotions across the country, made sure to turn heads as she walked the black carpet at the Vogue Beauty Awards Tuesday in Mumbai.
Styled by none other than cousin Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi was dressed in a Ralph and Russo white tulle gown with off-shoulder cape, hand embroidered with silver metallic thread, crystals, featuring stunning feather detail, the actress looked every bit glamorous as she posed for the shutterbugs.
While her classic twisted hairstyle lend a vintage vibe to the whole look, her attire was the perfect example of modernity.
The actress rounded off her look with statement earrings, silver tinted eye shadow that went well with the otherwise minimal makeup, lots of highlighter and tinted lips.
Take a look.
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Janhvi sure looked like a diva in the attire. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
