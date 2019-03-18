Janhvi, Sonam Kapoor Make Heads Turn in Swarovski & Taffeta Gowns at Hello Hall of Fame Awards

Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, the most stylish fashionistas of Bollywood, came together under one roof looking like true divas at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.In outfits from international couture houses, the Kapoor sisters stood out from the other Bollywood A-listers in their mesmerising gowns at the red carpet.Bollywood's Crème De La Crème like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and many among others were present at the awards night in their most stylish avatars but the Kapoor sisters remained unbeatable in their style quotient.Not only did they look oh-so-glam, but the K sisters also bagged some awards. Janhvi won the “best debut of the year” while Sonam was given the “trailblazer performer of the year.”Sonam Kapoor was dressed in the latest number by the Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's Cirque des Couleurs Spring Summer collection. The double tone pink and lime green taffeta ballgown upped the drama on the red carpet.She decided to let her dramatic gown do the talking and wore a pair of blue earrings and a crystal- studded wrist accessory.Sonam's look was similar to Laura Marano's outfit at the Oscars 2019. Laura was seen in a yellow and shocking pink taffeta ballgown with a massive and dramatic bow.On the other hand, Janhvi was clearly a breath of fresh air in her silver powder and Swarovski one-shoulder gown which featured a bold thigh-high slit from the designer house Maë Collection Paris. She enhanced her already beautiful eyes with Kohl and bright purple eyeshadow and she backcombed her tresses in a wet slicked back hairdo which revealed her statement danglers. With a pair of pastel blush heels which broke the monotony of the shimmery dress, Janhvi looked red carpet ready like never before.