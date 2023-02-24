Janhvi Kapoor Sparkles In Metallic Lehenga

If Janhvi Kapoor is not busy stunning the world with her haute couture, embellished lehengas and bodycon gowns, then she is toning it down with simple kurtis or athleisure wear. From her gym to the red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make a statement. If you take a look at her Instagram posts, you will know why she is the queen of fashion. Her exceptional styling sense makes her stand out from the crowd as she chooses outfits that are totally in vogue and screams exquisite.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices are full of feminine and chic elements, but if there’s something this Gen Z actress has a flair for, it is lehengas, that too from her favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Recently, she made jaws drop in a festive metallic lehenga by the designer and the results are absolutely ravishing.

On his Instagram, Manish Malhotra dropped photos of Janhvi Kapoor. His caption read, “Metallic glamour. Sparkling on stunning Janhvi Kapoor.” The post shows the Mili actress in a gorgeous embellished ensemble featuring a blouse, lehenga and dupatta. It is the perfect outfit for a sangeet night or a cocktail party.

Now let’s breakdown Janhvi Kapoor’s look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Janhvi Kapoor’s lehenga set looks luxurious with modern elements weaved into it. The ensemble features a contemporary blouse- bralette, with a plunging neckline and halter details. Janhvi flaunted her toned mid-riff in this shimmery silver-sequinned blouse. The lehenga featured a mermaid-style fit is adorned with silver sequin embellishments all over and has patti borders.

She added a sheer silver dupatta that has a mirror and sequin work. Janhvi kept her jewellery minimal. The dazzling earrings instantly brightened up her face.

ALSO READ: Kajol to Deepika Padukone, Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Organza Saree

For her glam picks, Janhvi Kapoor made sure the focus was on her beautiful eyes. She opted for bold eye makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes and mascara-laden lashes. She flaunted her flawless glowing skin and chose a nude lip colour and rouged cheeks.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next movie projects include a sports drama titled Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. There are also reports that she will make her debut in Telugu films opposite Jr NTR soon.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here