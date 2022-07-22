Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Rs. 18k Strapless Corset Style Jumpsuit, Fans Cannot Get Enough Of It

Janhvi Kapoor had her phase of wearing boring clothes but as addressed by Karan Johar in his shoe Koffee With Karan, Janhvi is now all for experimenting with herself and her style.

Well, cannot complain at all for we are absolutely loving Janhvi’s new phase.

Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai wearing the most stunning corset-style jumpsuit while promoting her film ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

She shared pictures of herself in the outfit on her social media account captioning it, “I’ll be your bluebird.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

While one of her fans commented, “Beautiful as always,” another one said, “You look exactly like your mom.” And these are just two out of several thousands of comments made by her fans who absolutely loved her look.

This deep blue strapless jumpsuit is from the brand ‘Antithesis’ and costs a whopping amount of Rs. 18,000.

Janhvi let her ootd be the star of the day and also kept the choices for her accessories simple, with just shiny studs. Her makeup was ultra minimal as she only went along with a touch of highlighter and nude lips.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ releases on July 29 but until then why don’t you tell us if this outfit is goals for you or not?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.