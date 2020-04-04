Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She's Got Chubby, Video Calls Her Fitness Trainer for Help

Afraid that she has put on weight, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor video called her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 4, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She's Got Chubby, Video Calls Her Fitness Trainer for Help
Afraid that she has put on weight, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor video called her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Afraid that she has put on weight, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor video called her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata took to her Instagram stories to share a snapshot from their video call.

In the screengrab, Janhvi can be seen pointing at her cheek and says that she has become chubby. Explaining their chat, Namrata wrote, “I love this person! She’s trying to say she’s got chubby! I think she’s just super cute! However, we shall workout tomorrow..”

cbxbfx

As Janhvi spends some time with her family during the lockdown, the actress penned down a lengthy post about the things that she has learnt after a week of self-isolation. From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father's love, the lockdown period has made the actress realise a lot more things.

"I've learnt that I can still smell my mother (late Sridevi) in her dressing room. I've learnt that I'm a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world," she wrote.

Janhvi added, "I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait”.

The 23-year-old captioned the post as, “Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then”.

Janhvi will seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and Doostana 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

