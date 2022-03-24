Janhvi Kapoor to be Showstopper for Designer Punit Balana on Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Designer Punit Balana, known for his aesthetic that celebrates the craft traditions of his home state Rajasthan, will be unveiling his collection ‘Lakshmi’ at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. Actress Janhvi Kapoor will be the showstopper for Punit’s show on Day 4 of the fashion week.

Punit’s label, in its 7th outing with Lakme Fashion Week, continues with a distinctive handwriting that resonates with the urbane, cosmopolitan conscious individual who is well travelled and has explored the world of fashion. The Punit Balana woman or man loves and enjoys Indian textiles, the textures of Indian crafts and a silhouette steeped in tradition and yet a liberal approach to style.

‘Lakshmi’ is an artistic expression that beautifully blends the signatures of Punit Balana i.e. arts that are deeply rooted in Rajasthan with a more contemporary form. The ensembles are replete with bold motifs in natural vegetable dyes with Kalamkari & Ajrak on luscious Chanderi silks rendering a magnificent vision that brings to life Rajasthani heritage like never seen before.

‘Lakshmi’ is a canvas painted with bold lotus, birds, enchanted gardens, Mughal era horses hand block printed on the surface of the garment, like an artist’s fantasy come true! Explorative layered metallic embroidery on prints and solid tones, the creative use of antique coins, threads and mirrors breathes magic into the rich palates of neutrals, tones of henna and earthy hues.

Etched in Punit’s signature style, each ensemble is seamlessly crafted - beautiful skirts with pockets, well-fitted corsets and capes; deep shoulder cut and short crop blouses paired, lavishly printed saris, metallic bralettes, printed shararas and peplum jackets to sheer slip dresses. ‘Lakshmi’ is edgy, dramatic and yet deeply rooted in tradition with movement and proportion continuing to be at the core of the design philosophy of this collection.

