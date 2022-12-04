CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor To Gigi Hadid: Stars Who Nailed The Safety Pin Trend
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor To Gigi Hadid: Stars Who Nailed The Safety Pin Trend

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 13:26 IST

New Delhi, India

This celebrity loved trend is worth a try, right? (Images: Instagram)

This celebrity loved trend is worth a try, right? (Images: Instagram)

Are you willing to try out the latest safety pin trend that has been doing the rounds and is currently everybody's obsession?

Safety pins come to the rescue whenever there is a slight mishap with your outfit or you want to pin up your saree. But now, this handy tool is being incorporated by fashion designers to style clothes and accessories. For instance, there is Versace’s Milan Fashion Week SS22 collection which ideally featured safety pins in almost every piece of design. Not only this, the sole credit for popularising the OG safety pin dresses go to Versace.

And now this fashion trend is going crazy viral. From Dua Lipa to Ananya Panday, the actresses are totally nailing the safety pin trend. Take a look at actresses following the safety pin fashion trend.

Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

RELATED NEWS

Dua Lipa at the Grammys Award Function 2019, sported Elizabeth’s gown of black Versace dress held together by sparking gold safety pins.

Komal Pandey

The famous fashion influencer Komal Pandey nailed the safety pin trend by accessorising a statement clutch held by a large silver safety pin, which is absolutely worth all the attention.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Being a fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor always keeps up with the trends and nails each one of them. This time again, the Bollywood actress decked up in a stunning cobalt blue gown with a thigh-high slit featuring an asymmetrical neckline with cut-outs embellished with two large gold safety pins.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is immensely popular for her style statement. Keeping up with the fashion safety pin trend, the actress sported a blue sweater featuring the sexiest accessory, a safety pin. She styled the outfit with blue denim shorts and totally nailed the look.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a lace bralette paired with stunning pants and a blazer featuring a large golden safety pin, which was totally worth all the spotlight.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 04, 2022, 13:26 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 13:26 IST