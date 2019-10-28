Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Diwali 2019
Lifestyle
2-min read

Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Top 8 Looks from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Party

From Tara Sutaria's shimmery saree to Sara Ali Khan's red salwar suit, here are some of the stars who stood out in the crowd with their Diwali look this year.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Top 8 Looks from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Party
Images: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan threw a big Diwali bash this year and almost all of B-Town was in attendance. There was a long stream of celebrities arriving at his residence in their festive finery on Sunday evening. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the attendees.

The stars tried their best to put their fashion foot forward, pulling out all stops to go traditional this Diwali. While some got their ethnic look right, others went somewhat overboard with the multiple colours, glitter and gold.

From Tara Sutaria's shimmery saree to Sara Ali Khan's red suit, here are some of the stars who stood out in the crowd with their Diwali look this year.

View this post on Instagram

#tarasutaria ❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

While these were the best looks, we thought, here are others who went a bit overboard in trying to look different. Anushka Sharma's multicoloured lehenga to Sania Mirza's floral one, these celebs left us less impressed with their Diwali fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram

🎃💥✨⚡️

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

View this post on Instagram

Yellow fever 💛 #ananyapanday

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

