Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Top 8 Looks from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Party

Amitabh Bachchan threw a big Diwali bash this year and almost all of B-Town was in attendance. There was a long stream of celebrities arriving at his residence in their festive finery on Sunday evening. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the attendees.

The stars tried their best to put their fashion foot forward, pulling out all stops to go traditional this Diwali. While some got their ethnic look right, others went somewhat overboard with the multiple colours, glitter and gold.

From Tara Sutaria's shimmery saree to Sara Ali Khan's red suit, here are some of the stars who stood out in the crowd with their Diwali look this year.

While these were the best looks, we thought, here are others who went a bit overboard in trying to look different. Anushka Sharma's multicoloured lehenga to Sania Mirza's floral one, these celebs left us less impressed with their Diwali fashion choices.

