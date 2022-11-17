Janhvi Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra; Celebs Who Stole the Spotlight at Award Event

Many prominent faces in Bollywood walked the red carpet at the 72nd NBT Awards decked up in the perfect dose of glitz and glam. Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Rohit Saraf among others were also honoured with awards. While many actresses arrived in gorgeous six yards, actors like Sidharth Malhotra went in for a dashing suave look. And to enlighten you on the glamour attires of Bollywood stars from the event, take a look at this article.

Janhvi Kapoor

Starting with the fashionista of today’s time, Janhvi Kapoor made a statement by dressing in a delicate, embellished chikankari saree. Her saree had tone-on-tone threadwork embroidery with a shining golden border and mukaish work on it. She paired the saree with a sleeveless golden blouse which made her look charismatic. She further accessorised her look with traditional earrings, soft wavy hair, and smokey eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was honoured with the NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award for his outstanding role as Caption Vikram Batra in Shershaah. On the red carpet, the actor arrived wearing an all-black bandhgala Sherwani kurta. And paired it with pants and majoris of the same colour. And the back-swept hair and clean-shaved face made him look absolutely precious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CelebfieMedia (@celebfiemedianews)

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet is always praised for her sartorial fashion choices. For the NBT Awards, the actress chose to wear a gorgeous white sheer saree with small embellishments and delicate beadwork. She styled the saree with a full-sleeved lace blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. And for makeup, Rakul went for a minimal look with only kohl-laden eyes, nude lips, and well-contoured lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Shilpa Shetty

She arrived at the award function in a pink embroidered silk saree paired with a matching blouse and a long stylish jacket. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace, bangles, a sleek hairdo and bold makeup picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elite Showbiz (@elite_showbiz)

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon set the red carpet on fire in monochrome attire. She wore a silk satin black shirt and a printed black and white skirt. She completed her look with accessories like an embellished belt, choker necklace, rings, ponytail, and bold makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pressnews tv (@pressnewstv)

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities expressed their gratitude for receiving their respective awards on social media.

Stay tuned for more!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here