Janhvi Kapoor's Trendy Braid Hairstyles During Dhadak Promotions Are Setting Fashion Goals

Before the release of her upcoming film Dhadak Friday, debutante Janhvi Kapoor and her co-actor Ishaan Khattar left no stone unturned in promoting their movie across the country. The two stars-in-the-making extensively travelled from one city to another, giving interviews, visiting public places, attending press conferences in order to take their film to the masses.And while at it, Janhvi made sure her beauty game was just as strong.While she slayed in designer outfits including traditional, western and Indo-western attires from the ateliers of Prabal Gurung, Anita Dongre among others, Janvhi made a style statement with her braided hair styles too. From song launches to promotional events Janhvi has successfully experimented with different types of braids, thanks to her hairstylist Vardan Nayak.The debutante actress has tried several styles including a dutch to a fishtail braid.For Janhvi's first look, her hairstylist chose to give the starkid a sexy appeal by leaving one half of her hair loose in neat side parting and the other half tied in a braid.Take a look.During Dhadak's promotional event in Chandigarh, Janhvi opted for a Punjabi kudi look sporting a kurta and patiala bottoms, completing her look with a double dutch braid.Take a look.Next in line was her super glamorous avatar for which Janhvi donned an Anamika Khanna ensemble and rounded off her look with a dash of red on her lips and beachy waves combined with tiny braids on each side. The tiny braids surely raised the glam quotient of the entire look.Take a look.The mermaid braid comes next. Dressed in a pink attire, Janhvi's accentuated her look with a gorgeously done side braid. Take a look.Here are some other pictures of Janhvi where she can be seen flaunting her braided hairstyle with confidence. Take a look.Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 20.