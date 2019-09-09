Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Beautiful And Bold Bride for Magazine Cover

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful and bold as she poses in pink lehenga designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. she will next be seen in a film based on the life of Gunjan Saxena.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Beautiful And Bold Bride for Magazine Cover
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Though only one film old, Janhvi Kapoor is always in limelight for her great fashion sense. Even before making her Bollywood debut from Dhadak, she gained attention from her magazine debut with Vogue. Recently, the actress appeared on a cover page for the September edition of Brides magazine.

On the cover, Dhadak actress poses in a light shade pink lehenga. The lehenga features, an off-shoulder blouse with bead work on it. It was paired with same shade pink color skirt. With hair pulled back in high ponytail, those light pink and black earrings complimented her look. Her makeup also matched her outfit- pink eye shadow and pink lipstick. In all pink, her bangles with blue features on it brought a contrast and classy look to her outfit.

Janhvi shared this picture on photo-video sharing app and wrote alongside: Had so much fun shooting this!! 🌸🍒💗 All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil

Editor: @nonitakalra

Photographs by @tarun_khiwal

Fashion director: @mohanneelakantan

Fashion Editor: @smridhisibal

PR Agency : @hypenq_pr

Hair: @priyanka.s.borkar

Makeup: @sonicsmakeup

Check out the picture shared by Janhvi Kapoor here, 

With 5.6 million followers on instagram. The photo has already crossed 2 lakhs likes.

Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Gunjan Saxena.

Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Rooh Afza, in which she will be playing a double role. Also, she will star in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aryan.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram