Janhvi Kapoor Turns Beautiful And Bold Bride for Magazine Cover

Though only one film old, Janhvi Kapoor is always in limelight for her great fashion sense. Even before making her Bollywood debut from Dhadak, she gained attention from her magazine debut with Vogue. Recently, the actress appeared on a cover page for the September edition of Brides magazine.

On the cover, Dhadak actress poses in a light shade pink lehenga. The lehenga features, an off-shoulder blouse with bead work on it. It was paired with same shade pink color skirt. With hair pulled back in high ponytail, those light pink and black earrings complimented her look. Her makeup also matched her outfit- pink eye shadow and pink lipstick. In all pink, her bangles with blue features on it brought a contrast and classy look to her outfit.

Janhvi shared this picture on photo-video sharing app and wrote alongside: Had so much fun shooting this!! 🌸🍒💗 All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil

Editor: @nonitakalra

Photographs by @tarun_khiwal

Fashion director: @mohanneelakantan

Fashion Editor: @smridhisibal

PR Agency : @hypenq_pr

Hair: @priyanka.s.borkar

Makeup: @sonicsmakeup

Check out the picture shared by Janhvi Kapoor here,

With 5.6 million followers on instagram. The photo has already crossed 2 lakhs likes.

Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Gunjan Saxena.

Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Rooh Afza, in which she will be playing a double role. Also, she will star in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aryan.

