Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Set Stage on Fire at Lakme Fashion Week
Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor paired up to turn showstoppers on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram
The Lakme Fashion Week 2020 witnessed Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor raising the temperature as the duo walked the ramp together on Day 1. Janvi made heads turn in a flowing printed dress with mesh shoulders. The Dhadak actress shared the pictures on social media. She glistened in a pearl choker necklace, hair extensions and fresh summery make-up.
Vicky,on the other hand, looked handsome in a Kunal Rawal bandhgala with a long black jacket. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "About last night. Kicking off the Lakme Fashion Week with Reliance Trends and Kunal Rawal."
On the work front, Janhvi will portray the character of an Indian Air Force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has two more films in her kitty, viz Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2, also starring opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Vicky will be next featured in Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is slated to be released on February 21.
