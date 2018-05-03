GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award

Late Sridevi's husband Boney kapoor and two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were present at Vigyan Bhawan to receive the National Award.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Manish Malhotra Instagram account)
It's just been a little over two months that actress Sridevi Boney Kapoor passed away in a hotel in Dubai, leaving family members, fans and followers from across the world in a profound state of mourning. And while some friends and family members are still trying to cope with her absence, the late actress' family is is the capital to receive a huge honour that was bestowed on her posthumously -- The Best Actress National Award (Posthumously) for her film Mom.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were present at the awards ceremony to receive the honour that the late star truly deserved. And what was more special about Sridevi's elder daughter's presence was that Janhvi was at Vigyan Bhawan dressed in her mother's saree to receive the award. Janhvi rounded off her look with minimal makeup, jhumkas, bangles and a bindi.

What a wonderful and touching way to pay tribute to her mother.

Late Sridevi's close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share Janhvi's picture looking ethereal in her mother's ivory and pink saree. He wrote, "The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to receive Sridevi Ma'am's much deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom. An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life #jhanvikapoor in her Mom's personal saree for this emotional and precious moment (sic)."

Take a look.

Credit: @Manish Malhotra

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You