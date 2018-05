Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award

It's just been a little over two months that actress Sridevi Boney Kapoor passed away in a hotel in Dubai, leaving family members, fans and followers from across the world in a profound state of mourning. And while some friends and family members are still trying to cope with her absence, the late actress' family is is the capital to receive a huge honour that was bestowed on her posthumously -- The Best Actress National Award (Posthumously) for her film Mom.Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were present at the awards ceremony to receive the honour that the late star truly deserved. And what was more special about Sridevi's elder daughter's presence was that Janhvi was at Vigyan Bhawan dressed in her mother's saree to receive the award. Janhvi rounded off her look with minimal makeup, jhumkas, bangles and a bindi.What a wonderful and touching way to pay tribute to her mother.Late Sridevi's close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share Janhvi's picture looking ethereal in her mother's ivory and pink saree. He wrote, "The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to receive Sridevi Ma'am's much deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom. An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life #jhanvikapoor in her Mom's personal saree for this emotional and precious moment (sic)."Take a look.Credit: @ Manish Malhotra