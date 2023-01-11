Janhvi Kapoor's Intense Workout Regimen Is Jaw-Dropping And Awe-Inspiring  

Janhvi Kapoor, has always been hailed as one of the fittest stars in the Bollywood industry in the preset times and there is no iota of doubt about the same. Every third day a new video of Janhvi entering or exiting the gym surfaces on the internet and fan go gaga over it. But, from what one can see, starting from regular dance classes to working out even on holidays it can be easily argued that the actress sure is a bit of a fitness freak.

The ‘Mili’ actress is health conscious and loves to work out but if you deep dive into the kind of regimen that she follows, one will be able to see how varied and diverse it is. From pilates to heavy cardio, she does it all with utmost sincerity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s fans love to address her as the ‘pilates girl’, and why not? She has expressed her love for pilates several times on social media and in several interviews. Trained by Namrata Purohit who is a celebrity fitness expert, Janhvi is almost a pro at it now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

A little cardio never harmed anyone and more than that everyone needs to undergo a cardio session at least twice a week if not more. But, the fun gets doubled when you mix cardio with strength training, it might numb your fingers and thighs but it is going to have the most amazing effect on your abs and your glutes. Janhvi is especially interested in combining the two and is often seen doing intense rope-training sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarvesh Shashi (@sarvesh_shashi)

In today’s day and age, yoga has become a necessity to keep your physical as well as mental health at peace. Whenever Janhvi is off her busy schedule, she makes time to practice yoga which will not only strengthen her bones but will also be able to provide her with inner sanctity.

Janhvi’s dance classes too have a huge positive impact on her overall fitness and for anyone who wants to have a toned body like her- it is not easy but with regular practice and dedication along with a healthy diet plan, you can surely nail it!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here