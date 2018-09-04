GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Avatar in Magazine Photoshoot is Not for the Faint-Hearted

Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerising in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
(Photo: Janvhi Kapoor/ Instagram)
Rising star Janhvi Kapoor may be one film old, but, she is taking the Internet by storm with her second and latest magazine cover photoshoot. The Dhadak star, who impressed fans and fashion connoisseurs alike with her stunning sartorial choices during the film's promotions, keeps giving her followers a glimpse of her personal style sense via airport looks and casual outings.

Recently, Janhvi, who graced the cover spread of Grazia India's September issue, looked resplendent in a multi-coloured Louis Vuitton embroidered bustier and tuxedo trousers. A tint of red on the lips, dewy makeup, hair styled in soft waves with center-parting and a few accessories, rounded off Janhvi's look.

Take a look.

A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



Besides this ultra glamorous look, the magazine released a few other photographs from the shoot on their Instagram handle.

In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen sporting a monochrome ensemble, courtesy Louis Vuitton. The outfit consisted of a knit bodysuit, tuxedo blazer, sequinned trousers, 'New Wave Noir' bag, 'Headline' pumps and accessories repeated from the first look.

Take a look.

A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



Uber chic and high on fashion define Janvhi's two other looks from the same photoshoot. A belted jacket, track-pants,'Headline Cross' pumps, 'Thelma Louis Gold' sunglasses was what she donned for her third look and a Sweatshirt with 'Devore' motif, tuxedo trousers, 'Headline Cross' pump' raised the bar in her fourth look from the shoot.

Take a look.

A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



Here are some other pictures from the photoshoot.

A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on



On the work front, Janvhi will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
