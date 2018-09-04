English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Avatar in Magazine Photoshoot is Not for the Faint-Hearted
Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerising in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.
(Photo: Janvhi Kapoor/ Instagram)
Rising star Janhvi Kapoor may be one film old, but, she is taking the Internet by storm with her second and latest magazine cover photoshoot. The Dhadak star, who impressed fans and fashion connoisseurs alike with her stunning sartorial choices during the film's promotions, keeps giving her followers a glimpse of her personal style sense via airport looks and casual outings.
Recently, Janhvi, who graced the cover spread of Grazia India's September issue, looked resplendent in a multi-coloured Louis Vuitton embroidered bustier and tuxedo trousers. A tint of red on the lips, dewy makeup, hair styled in soft waves with center-parting and a few accessories, rounded off Janhvi's look.
Take a look.
Besides this ultra glamorous look, the magazine released a few other photographs from the shoot on their Instagram handle.
In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen sporting a monochrome ensemble, courtesy Louis Vuitton. The outfit consisted of a knit bodysuit, tuxedo blazer, sequinned trousers, 'New Wave Noir' bag, 'Headline' pumps and accessories repeated from the first look.
Take a look.
Uber chic and high on fashion define Janvhi's two other looks from the same photoshoot. A belted jacket, track-pants,'Headline Cross' pumps, 'Thelma Louis Gold' sunglasses was what she donned for her third look and a Sweatshirt with 'Devore' motif, tuxedo trousers, 'Headline Cross' pump' raised the bar in her fourth look from the shoot.
Take a look.
Here are some other pictures from the photoshoot.
On the work front, Janvhi will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
