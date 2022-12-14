Janhvi Kapoor’s Photo Dump From Maldives Is A Fashion Tutorial

Are you seeking fashion advice on your next visit to a beach? Well, what could be better than seeking inspiration from Bollywood fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor? The actress is in B-town’s most-loved beach vacation destination, Maldives, enjoying some me-time. And while doing so, Janhvi is setting great fashion goals for us to adore.

The actress checked into the island at the start of this week, and ever since her arrival, she has been sharing snippets of her outfits on her Instagram. Here’s the pick from Janhvi’s fabulous fashion choices that could serve you inspiration during your next vacation

Bikinis

Janhvi Kapoor’s neon green bikini set is all you need for a fun day at the beach in the Maldives. Mili actress wore a triangular bikini top featuring thin straps and a low cut back, with matching low-rise bikini bottoms. She styled a dainty pair of earrings and kept a no-makeup look, while her curl tresses completed the look.

Another way to style a bikini is by pairing it with shorts. Just as Janhvi Kapoor paired a cerulean blue ribbed bikini top with an acid-washed mini denim skirt. The bikini top featured back tie straps, a midriff-baring hem, and a plunging neckline. She styled a beaded necklace and kept her tresses wavy.

Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for outfit ideas for late-night dinner dates, then Janhvi’s slip dresses are perfect. The actress wore a white strappy midi outfit featuring cut-outs on the midriff, a plunging V neckline, bodycon and backless details. She styled blue marble hoop earrings while her tresses remained wavy.

Another maxi dress attire that Janhvi slayed during her Maldives vacation is a pastel green backless slip dress. The photos of her look are from a late-night beach stroll while enjoying an ice cream. The dress featured ribbon tie straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, and gathered detail on the neck. Her hair was kept open while the hoop earrings and glowy makeup completed the look.

