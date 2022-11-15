JANJATIYA GAURAV DIWAS: November 15 is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day to honour tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda. Born in 1875, Birsa Munda led a rebellious movement against British colonial rule and conversion activities in the areas of the Bengal Presidency, which today are part of Jharkhand. His rebellion in the Munda belt of Khunti, Tamar, Sarwada, and Bandgaon helped in the revival of traditional tribal culture.

Birsa Munda gave the slogan of ‘Abua Raj Ete Jana, Maharani Raj Tundu Jana,’ which translates as “Let the queen’s kingdom end and our kingdom be established."

Birsa Munda died at the young age of 25 in British custody at the Ranchi jail. However, in his limited years, Birsa Munda’s contribution to tribal causes earned him the title of ‘Bhagwan’ or Lord.

Like we mark 15th August, 26th January, Gandhi Jayanti and Sardar Patel Jayanti, we shall mark 15th November, the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This will be a day to celebrate the glorious tribal culture and contribution to national development.

On November 10, 2021, the Union Cabinet declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ marking the birth anniversary of the revered leader and saluting his contributions to India’s freedom movement.

Marking the occasion last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a museum in Ranchi in memory of Birsa Munda also known as Dharti Aaba. PM Modi said that observance of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary will serve as an opportunity to celebrate the glorious tribal culture and contribution to national development.

The museum is located at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi where the tribal icon had breathed his last. A 25-feet tall statue of Munda has been installed at the site.

Along with Birsa Munda, the museum also highlights other tribal freedom fighters including Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Nilambar-Pitambar, Bhagirath Manjhi, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya and Ganga Narayan Singh.

There’s also a 25-acre memorial park with a musical fountain, food court, children’s park, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities.

The project was developed with joint efforts by the Centre and Jharkhand Government.

