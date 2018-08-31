Janmashtami 2018: Here are 11 Important Lord Krishna Temples in India
The Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple located at Guruvayur in Kerala worships Lord Vishnu in the form of his Krishna avatar. Lord Krishna is worshipped in his Bal roop here. The temple complex is also house to 56 Asian elephants.
The Banke Bihari Temple, located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is the most revered temple of Lord Krishna. The beautiful Black Idol of Lord Krishna adorns the temple and charms the Krishna followers from different corners of the world. The Banke Bihari Temple was founded by Swami Haridas (guru of Navratna Tansen) and it is believed that one day while singing the praises of Lord Krishna in the Nidhivan, Sri Krishna along with Radhe in the form of Shyama-Shyam appeared and left behind the merged portrayal of Radha-Krishna in the form of the Shyama Moorat.
If you’re wondering what verses by Swami Haridas compelled Shyama-Shyam and brought them to Nidhivan, read here,
“Mai ri sahaj jori pragat bhai ju rang ki gaur syam ghan damini jaisen. Pratham hun ahuti ab hun aagen hun rahihai na tarihai taisain.. Ang ang ki ujraii sugharaii chaturaii sunderta aisain.. Shri Haridas ke swami syama kunjbihari sam vais vaisain…”
Shree Jagannath Temple, Odisha
Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha is a part of the Char Dham pilgrimage. It is believed that Chaitanya Mahaprabhu – a reincarnation of Lord Krishna where he’s depicted the form of a follower, spreading the message of love and humanity by chanting Hare Krishna – stayed at Shree Jagannath, Puri for 24 years.
ISKCON Krishna Balaram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh
Krishna Balaram Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh is one of the major ISKCON temples in the world. Although in Vrindavan, every nook and cranny is filled with love for Lord Krishna, but a visit to Krishna Balaram Mandir cannot be missed. At the entrance of the temple, lies the mausoleum of Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada – founder of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). There are many other ISKCON temples that carry the Lord in their aura, which make them a must visit.
Dwarkadish Temple, Gujarat
Dwarkadheesh Temple The Dwarkadhish temple, also known as the Jagat Mandir and occasionally spelled Dwarakadheesh, is a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Krishna, who is worshiped here by the name Dwarkadhish, or 'King of Dwarka'. #indianarchitecture #heritageday #architecture #dwarkadheeshtemple #heritage #jhalawar #tweegram #photooftheday #amazing #smile #instadaily #girl #bestoftheday #instacool #colorful #style #swag #instalikesandfollowers4u #lfl #fff #love #instagood #like4like #f4f #instalike #follow4follow #followforfollow #l4l #likeforlike #instadaily @hotelshaharpalace
One of the Char Dham, the Dwarkadish Temple is located in Dwaraka in the state of Gujarat. As per the archaeological findings, the site is 2200-2000 years old and is believed to have been built by Lord Krishna’s grandson Vajranabha.
KhatuShyam ji, Rajasthan
बाबा श्याम के सच्चे प्रेमी होने का वचन निभाए । बहन किसी की भी हो गलती से भी किसी को ना सतायें ।। देख कर अन्धेरी गली मे तुम्हारे साथ को, गर्व से वो अपनी आंखे उठाये । चले जिस भी डगर वो नन्ही कली, कोई आंच भी उस पर ना आन पाये ।। खाटूश्याम जी दर्शन परिवार की ओर से आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व की ढेर सारी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं...😊🍫 जय श्री श्याम...✍🏻...💕...🍫
Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar, Rajasthan is dedicated to Barbarik, the grandson of Bhima and Hidimba, son of Ghatotkach and Maurvi. As per Skandpuran, Barbarik’s head was drowned in river Rupawati by Lord Krishna himself, after Mahabharata. The Lord had announced that Barbarik will come to be known by the name of Shyam himself in Kalyug and hence Barbarik’s head emerged in Kalyug, the Khatu-Shyam ji temple was built and it became one of the most revered temples of Hindus in the region.
Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu
Rajagopalaswamy Temple or Dakshina Dwarka as it popularly called is located at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. The temple complex is beautifully built over a space of 23 acres.
Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka
Located in Udupi, Karnataka, the Sri Krishna Matha is a marvel of ornate structures dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple was built in 13th Century and is managed by the Astha Mutts.
Sri Sri Radha Madhan Mohan Mandir, Vrindavan
Built with terra cotta exterior, the Sri Sri Radha Madhan Mohan Mandir in Vrindavan is considered to be the first temple built at Vrindavan. The temple sits atop a 50 foot hill known as the Dvadasaditya Tila and shows beautiful view of the Yamuna river.
Balakrishna Temple, Karnataka
The Balakrishna Temple in Hampi, Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its exquisite carvings. As the name suggests, the Balakrishna Temple, Hampi reveres Lord Krishna in his infant form.
Shri Nathji Temple, Rajasthan
The divine name Shri Nathji refers to seven-year-old Lord Krishna, and the Shri Nathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, depicts the Lord with lifted Govardhan Hill.
Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Kerala
