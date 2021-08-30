Janmashtami 2021: 5 Easy Prasad Recipes to Try at Home This Krishna Janmashtami

Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals. This year, the auspicious day to mark Lord Krishna’s birth is being celebrated today, August 30. Ashtami Tithi that started at 11:25 pm on August 29, will end on August 31 at 1:59 am. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm as people dress in traditional clothes and prepare delicious dishes to offer to the almighty as prasad. This year, since it is not advisable to step out due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, you can try making some simple yet tasty prasads at home.

Here is a look at some of the options:

Charnamrit

To make this drink you will need milk, honey, Tulsi leaves, Ganga Jal, and yoghurt. Take a big bowl and put all the ingredients together and mix them well till a smooth consistency is achieved. Once you get a thick liquid, garnish it with chopped almonds, raisins, and cashews.

Kesar Kheer

To prepare this delicious rice and milk-based dish you will also require sugar, saffron strands, chopped dry fruits including cashew, almonds, and raisins. For making the dish, rinse rice as usual and put the milk for boiling. Once the milk is slightly warm, take 2-4 teaspoons of the milk in a bowl and add some saffron strands to it.

You will get golden coloured liquid once the strands are dissolved. Meanwhile, add the washed rice to milk and let it cook on low flame till it is semi-cooked. After that, pour all the dry fruits, saffron milk, and sugar into the mixture and cook well. Once the dish is cooked, garnish it with Tulsi leaves and add few drops of Ganga Jal to it.

Panjiri

You will need whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar and a few Tulsi leaves to prepare this signature prasad dish. Take a deep dish and roast whole wheat flour in ghee till its colour changes. Once entirely roasted, add sugar and mix well. After allcomponents are mixed well and are cooked, take it out in a dish. Add chopped Tulsi leaves and a little amount of Ganga Jal.

Sooji Halwa

Take a sturdy pan and liberally add ghee to it. When it is warm, add sooji toit and roast well. Once the texture of sooji changes, add sugar and dry fruits as per taste and mix well. In the end, put 2-5 drops of Ganga Jal.

Makhan Mishri

This is one of the most popular prasad offerings on the occasion of Janmashtami and is also considered to bethe most cherished food items of lord Krishna. The dish is extremely easy to prepare as all you have to do is mix grounded mishri in a bowl of white butter. Once the two ingredients have been mixed, put a significant amount of Ganga Jal and top it with some dry fruits as per taste.

