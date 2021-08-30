Janmashtami 2021: All You Need to Know About Important Rituals to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

The Krishna Janmashtami celebration, also known as Gokul Janmashtami in India, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is held on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Bhadrapada month, which generally falls in August or September, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It is observed across the country, but the celebrations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan) are notably magnificent.

This year Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated today, August 30. Dance-drama re-enactments of Lord Krishna’s life, prayers, night vigils, and fasting are all part of the celebrations.

Here are some more rituals linked with the celebration:

Jhulanotsav and Ghatas are the two elements of the festival. Krishna followers hang swings in their houses during Juhlanotsav and place God’s idol within. After that, the idol is washed in milk and honey and dressed in fresh garments.

Many people observe a fast on Janmashtami, allowing themselves only one meal the day before. Those who are fasting are not permitted to ingest grains, therefore they follow the Falahar diet, which consists of just fruits and water.

Breaking the fast, or Parana, should be done at the correct time. When both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over, the fast is concluded.

People visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. On this auspicious day, followers organize plays and dance events based on Lord Krishna’s life and the renowned tale of his birth is told at Hindu temples.

A religious mood pervades everywhere, particularly inside the temples. Aside from reciting mantras, there is also a ceremony in which the 108 names of Lord Krishna are sung as flowers are showered on the Lord’s statue.

On this day, the popular ‘Dahi-Handi’ ceremony is also observed. To bust the clay pot set at a height of 20-30 feet from the ground, boys congregate in a compound and create a human pyramid. The person at the top is known as Govinda, and the groupings are known as handis or mandals. This is done as a tribute to Lord Krishna, who has been affectionately referred to as the Makhan Chor, since he used to steal butter as a child.

The next day is known as Nanda Utsav when devotees prepare a list of 56 food items known as the ‘Chhappan Bhog’ as an offering to the Lord. After the fast, this is distributed among the people.

This sacred celebration draws individuals from all walks of life together. As a result, Krishna Janmashtami represents faith and togetherness.

