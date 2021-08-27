Janmashtami 2021: Here Are Some of The Healthy Lip Smacking Desserts to Lit Up Your Festive Mood

Krishna Janmashtami is all about joy and lip-smacking desserts. The celebration is incomplete without some decadent sweets, but that does not mean we should ignore our healthy diet goals. You can fulfil your sweet cravings with these Janmashtami desserts without consuming that extra lump of sugar and cream as these are healthy and nutritious as well. These sweets and desserts can be prepared with uber-healthy ingredients that won’t affect your healthy diet goals. Here are 7 healthy desserts to make your satisfy your sweet cravings

Dates And Nuts Laddoo: Janmashtami celebration without laddoo is incomplete. While there are several variations of laddoo available in the market, they are loaded with sugar and ghee. However, you can switch to this healthy alternative of Laddoo that can be prepared with dates, mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts) and desiccated coconut. The juicy dates and crunchy nuts are blended properly and mixed with desiccated coconut. Rolled into balls this Laddoo is the perfect snack to binge on.

Cranberry, Almond Rice Kheer: You can give a delicious twist to your regular rice kheer by adding cranberries and grated almonds to it. However, to avoid sugar consumption, you can add honey to add sweetness.

Makhana Kheer: The delicious Makhana Kheer is one of the most loved recipes for all the low-fat diet enthusiasts. Makhana (foxnut or waterlily seeds) cooked in milk and added with almonds, pistachio, and cardamom powder will surely satisfy your sweet cravings. Low-fat kheer couldn’t get tastier than this.

Gluten-Free Coconut Almond Barfi: Barfi is another dessert that is used in almost every celebration in India. There are several varieties of Barfi like Khoya Barfi, Bikaneri Barfi and Plain Barfi that are prepared on festivals. However, if you’re worried about your diet, then this gluten-free Coconut Almond Barfi will surely blow your mind. To prepare this, all you need is desiccated coconut, grated almonds and jaggery.

Anjeer Ki Barfi: This dessert has everything healthy and tasty that is prepared with Anjeer, Khus Khus, cashew nuts, a bit of ghee, milk, and cardamom powder. All the ingredients are mixed, prepared into a dough, rolled, and cut into slices.

Lauki Ki Barfi: This Janmashtami, you can try this healthy as well as lip-smacking Lauki ki barfi. Ripe Lauki is cooked in ghee till it gets brown and mixed with condensed milk to add sweetness. Add some chopped almonds, nuts and refrigerate before serving. No extra sugar is needed.

Sweet Potato Rabdi: Sweet potato is one of the most sought after food for any health buff. The food is rich in fibre vitamins A and C. Cooked with milk and saffron, this delicious and healthy dessert will leave you in completely amazed.

