Janmashtami 2021: Here’s How to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with religious fervor today, August 30. The Hindu festival, as per the Vedic calendar, is marked on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As per Hindu mythology, he is considered one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. Many places across India organise Dahi Handi wherein people form pyramids to break the pot filled with butter. This is one of the many key celebrations of the day. This year, most people may not be able to gather due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic situation. In such times, here is how you can make most of the day:

Cook traditional dishes

What are festivals without their signature dishes? Make it a point to cook traditional Janmashtami special dish on the day. It will break the monotony from your routine and will also help you in making the day special.

Read: Happy Janmashtami 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Krishna Janmashtami Amid COVID-19

Zoom call with family

A major part of the festival is family gatherings. This year it may not be a good idea due to the ongoing pandemic situation. However, you can still catch up with your family members virtually. To add the festive vibe, you can wear traditional clothes and put Janmashtami themed-virtual backgrounds.

Wear ethnic clothes

Indian festivals are certainly the occasions to dress up. During the pandemic, most of our traditional wear has been in the closet and so this auspicious day is a good excuse to pull out your favourite traditional wear.

Decorate the puja area

Ensure that you decorate the place of puja with pretty fairy lights and fresh flowers. You can also add colour to the area by using dupattas of different shades. This will not only keep you busy through the day, but will also add to the festive vibe of the day.

Organise virtual dance party on Krishna theme songs

Under normal circumstances, you would have gathered at a community hall and grooved to the tunes of traditional bhajans and songs that are based on Lord Krishna. This year, make sure you plan a video call with your dance gang and make the most of the day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here