Krishna Janmashtami 2022:5 Lip-smacking Delicacies That You Can Make at Home

There is no festival like Janmashtami – the day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. On this special day, people seek blessings from Krishna, who is considered the deity of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love. The pious festival is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm every year. However, each festival is incomplete without some delicious dishes to gorge on, and if you are planning to prepare something lip-smacking this Janmashtami, then we have got you covered!

Ex-Radisson Chef Anil Dahiya suggests 5 delicacies that one can savour on the auspicious occasion:

Maakhan Misri

Recipe:

White butter – (cow) 100gms

Misri powder 30gms

Green cardamom powder 2 pinch

Method – Mix all together and keep in the fridge to set in a bowl, serve cold.

Meva Ke Laddoo

1/2 kg jaggery

250 gms chickpea flour

1/2 kg wheat flour

1/2 kg ghee

Handfull of dry fruits each [almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, lotus seeds, foxnuts)

1 cup water

Method:

Heat some ghee in a pan and roast chickpea flour till raw smells come out then keep it aside.

Next roast flour in a pan for 10 minutes on low flame and keep it aside.

Chop all the dry fruits and roast them in ghee and keep them aside. Grind fox nuts in mixer grinder.

To make jaggery syrup, boil water then add jaggery and cook till all the jaggery melts, then sieve this syrup.

In a bowl mix chickpea flour, wheat flour, dry fruits and jaggery syrup. Mix it well and make laddoos of this mixture while it’s hot.

You can store these laddoos in an airtight container!

Gole ki Barfi

100 gm Desiccated Coconut

100 gm milkmaid (tin)

50 gm Ghee to grease

70 gm Sugar powder

½ tsp elaichi powder

Few drops yellow edible colour

2 sheets of edible silver foil (for decoration)

Method

Start by taking a large bowl and mix coconut and milkmaid and keep aside for an hour.

Heat a heavy bottom pan with a few drops of ghee and put the coconut mixture on low flame.

Keep on stirring the coconut mixture on low flame so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

When all the milkmaid gets absorbed and the mixture becomes dry add sugar and stir.

Keep stirring continuously till the sugar gets melt and bubbles starts forming at the edges.

After 5-6 mins all the moisture is absorbed, it will start thickening and form a mass without sticking and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Add cardamom powder and a few drops of colour and mix it well.

Grease a large plate with ghee and pour the coconut mixture onto it.

Spread it evenly and make it cool.

Now cut the barfi into diamond or square shapes.

Cover with silver leaf and serve.

Panch amrit

Fresh whisked (beaten) curd- 500 gram

Cold Milk – 100 gram

Sugar- 50 gram

Honey – 1 tablespoon

Basil leaves – 8-10 nos

Method:

Pour the whisked curd into a vessel and add milk, sugar, honey and sugar to it. Now mix it with a spoon well. Add the basil leaves to it, and serve as Prasad.

Mathura ka Peda

Khoya/mawa 200 gm

Sugar 70 gm

Milkmaid 20 ml

Castor sugar (caster sugar) for dusting

Method:

Sauté the khoya in a non-stick pan on medium heat, stirring continuously, for eight to ten minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool.

Cook the sugar in another non-stick pan on medium heat, stirring till the sugar dissolves. Add the milkmaid and let it cool.

Add the khoya mixture to the sugar syrup and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a Divide the mixture into twelve equal portions and shape into round balls. Press the balls lightly.

Spread the caster sugar in a plate and roll the balls lightly on it. Arrange on a serving dish and serve.

Apart from these binge-worthy delicacies, one could also treat their taste buds with sweets such as Rajbhog, and chocolate Sondesh. These sweets are first offered to Lord Krishna and then distributed among the devotees celebrating the occasion.

Here’s wishing all our readers a very happy Janmashtami 2022!

