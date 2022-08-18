Janmashtami 2022: Celebrate The Day with These Delicious Recipes

From dahi handi to observing a day long fast, singing songs, dance-drama re-enacting Lord Krishna’s life to preparing bhog – Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of fervour and zeal. Krishna Janamashtami is not complete without feasting on delish delicacies prepared from dry fruits, sabudana, Amarnath, makhana and buckwheat. Whip up some of these exquisite dishes to make this feast a memorable one.

Almond and Cauliflower Rice Salad by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients:

Almond with skin 1 cup

Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper powder ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Cumin seed ½ tsp

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled

In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds

Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender

Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Add roasted slivered almonds to it

Serve fluffy textured pulao

Almond and Amaranth Kebab

Ingredients

For almond kebab

Whole almond ¼ cup

Amaranth flour ½ cup

Almond flour ½ cup

Chopped ginger 2 tsp

Chopped garlic 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Garam masala powder ¼ tsp

Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.

Oil (for grilling)

Method:

Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled

In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly

Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in plate

Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp

Serve hot kebabs with chutney

Chocolate Sandesh by Sudershan Bhandari, Executive Chef, The Grand, New Delhi

Ingredients

500 ml milk

15 ml lemon juice

8 gms cocoa powder

15 gms tablespoon semi-sweet chocolate chips

chocolate chips (to garnish)

80 gms sugar

Method

Heat milk in a thick-bottomed pan and bring to a boil.

When it starts boiling, reduce the flame to low. Add lemon juice gradually and keep stirring. You will notice that slowly milk will curdle and whey will start to separate. If you observe that milk does not curdle, you may add more lemon juice.

Once whey is separated completely, remove the pan from the flame.

Line a colander or large sieve with a muslin cloth. Put this over a large vessel. Transfer paneer to the muslin cloth.

Rinse paneer under running water. Now bring all the edges of the cloth together and tie. Squeeze to remove excess water. Put some weight over it or hang the cloth for about 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, take paneer in flat plate. Mix and knead it for 3-4 minutes. To it add cocoa powder. Knead well with the bottom of your palm for another 3-4 minutes till everything is mixed well.

Heat a non-stick pan and add kneaded paneer mixture. Keep stirring and cooking on a low flame for 3-4 minutes. You will notice that texture has become smooth.

After 3-4 minutes, switch off the flame and add semi-sweet chocolate chips. Keep the flame off and keep mixing till chocolate melts.

Transfer to a plate and let it cool down for 5-10 minutes. Knead lightly and make 5 small balls from the mixture. Place chocolate chips in the centre. Serve chilled. Keep refrigerated.

