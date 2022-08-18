Janmashtami 2022: Destinations to Visit for Janmashtami and Dahi Handi Festivities

Janmashtami 2022: The notewor thy day is almost approaching. Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Lord Krishna’s birth. This year, August 18 and August 19 will be designated as Krishna Janmashtami celebration days. On this day, Lord Krishna’s followers dress up in new attire and perform puja for the lord. They also decorate their homes and perform dance plays based on the courage and life of Lord Krishna. Dahi Handi ceremonies take place during Janmashtami as well. A clay pot loaded with butter, yoghurt, and other milk-based foods is hung from a substantial height from the ground during the Dahi Handi ceremony, which is connected to Krishna Janmashtami.Then, young lads from the neighbourhoods and communities try to reach the pot or shatter it by creating a human pyramid.

This incident is related to the life of Lord Krishna, who was rumoured to have stolen butter and curd from nearby residences in Gokul as a young boy with his pals. Lord Krishna also acquired the appellation Makhan Chor in this manner.

Dahi Handi celebrations are held on Janmashtami with a lot of splendour and spectacle nationwide. You can visit the following temples and locations to witness and participate in the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations:

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan: Banke Bihari Temple, one of the well-known Krishna temples in India, is located in Vrindavan. Devotees swarm the temple on the day of Janmashtami to perform their puja.

Shri Krishna Temple, Udupi: On the days of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi, throngs of worshippers visit the Shri Krishna Temple in Karnataka.

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala: This temple is referred to as Lord Vishnu’s holiness dwelling on earth. Another name for it is the Dwarka of southern India.

Ghatkopar: Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ameesha Patel swarm Ghatkopar for the Dahi Handi preparations. Bollywood stars attend Dahi Handi celebrations as well.

Thane: Mumbai is well-known for its Dahi Handi festivities. Thousands of people swarm the locations and dance and sing while forming a human pyramid to try and reach the clay pot that is filled with butter, curd, and other dairy-based foods. During the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations, Thane is one of the most popular destinations.

.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here