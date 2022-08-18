Janmashtami 2022: Welcome Lord Krishna in Celebrity-Approved Ethnic Wear this Festive Season

As you welcome Lord Krishna into your home, it’s time to do it in style. Be it digitally printed anarkalis or a dreamy lehenga embossed with mirror work, make most of the festive fervour in a range of colours, textures, and silhouettes this Janmashtami.

Kickstart the festive season with something bright, something chic and everything desi. Let the colours of the festival ring in positivity and the silhouettes celebrate you in myriad styles. With celebrities exploring new patterns and designs to flaunt on social media, you can take inspiration from their stylish mood board and celebrate Janmashtami in a traditional yet modern avatar.

SIMPLY KURTAS-TIC

Nothing can beat a classic kurta set to kickstart the celebrations. Over the years, the kurta has seen an array of changes in its cut and flow. From straight fitted silhouettes to relaxed fits paired with palazzos, the kurta will always be a staple in festive wear. The ladies of the Kapoor clan – Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, know how to carry off classic styles with elan. If you love experimenting with colour you could go for Neetu Kapoor’s handwoven silk tanchoi kurta set. Designed by Ekaya Banaras, the set comes with an organza dupatta with contrast black and silver stripe border.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a turquoise blue chanderi kurta set by Devnaagri.” width=”1080″ height=”1328″ /> Play it cool like Kareena Kapoor Khan in a turquoise blue chanderi kurta set by Devnaagri.

For those who love pastel, then Kareena Kapoor Khan’s turquoise blue chanderi kurta set is the perfect look for Janmashtami. The sequin and zari detailing adds a shimmery touch to this pastel ensemble. Paired with a shantoon palazzo with zari lace details, the set by Devnaagri also features an embroidered scallop organza dupatta.

LOVE THEY LEHENGA

What’s a festival without a little wardrobe drama, right? Gift yourself a lehenga that celebrates you and your love for making a grand entrance. Flowy skirts highlighted with prints to mirror work embossed on bright hues, give the contemporary lehenga style a try this festive season. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s bright coloured embroidered georgette lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor comes with intricate mirror work and a delicate cape.

Sara Ali Khan’s lehenga set by Mayyur Girotra celebrates cultural motifs weaved with myriad colours. The luscious silhouette reinterprets sartorial grandeur and makes for a fun and chic evening wear. The elaborate motifs and the thread work detailing adds a festive cheer to the ensemble.

A SARI TALE

Take the traditional route and ace the festival look in Alia Bhatt’s beautiful Madhurya two tone tiffany green handloom Kanchivaram saree with a pure zari gold and silver jaal. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse in the matching colour and completed the look with mogra flowers and jhumkas. You could either drape the sari like Alia or neatly pleat the pallu to ensure hassle free movement.

The six yards of sheer elegance in organza is a stylish option to add to your festive wardrobe. Vaani Kapoor slays in a canary yellow sheer organza soft and flowy saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The subtle detailing on the border and the pastel hue makes it a fresh and dainty piece to try on.

ACE IT WITH ANARKALI

Comfortable and festive, an anarkali comes in an array of colours, prints and textures. If you love prints and dark tones, JJ Valaya’s digitally printed anarkali adorned by Mrunal Thakur is a perfect choice. The prints play the perfect canvas for the detailed hand embroidery on the ensemble. The bell sleeves add a vintage feel to the overall look.

Give a twirl and ring in the celebrations with this elegant and charming crushed anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani. Adorned by Pooja Hegde the set features tulle sleeves embellished with kasab, resham and kundans and is paired with a churidar and a brocade dupatta which features intricate zari embroidery.

