Janmashtami and Dahi Handi 2022: Bhog One Should Offer to Lord Krishna as per Their Zodiac Sign

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Janmashtami is annually celebrated by the Hindu community. It is the day when the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna was born. People celebrate this day with enthusiasm and worship wholeheartedly to seek blessings. Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi in the Bhadrapada month of the Krishna Paksha. Hence, this year the auspicious day will start at 9:21 PM on August 18 and will end at 10:59 PM on August 19.

ALSO READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Janmashtami

Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on this day and make several offerings. Making the offering as per the zodiac sign helps one obtain good karma as well as the lord’s blessings.

ALSO READ: Happy Dahi Handi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Janmashtami

Therefore, we have curated a list of things that people should offer according to their sun signs:

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

People that fall under the zodiac sign Aries should offer sugar to the Lord. Doing so will help your wishes get fulfilled, in addition to obtaining the Lord’s blessings.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Those with Taurus as their sunsign should offer butter to Lord Krishna. It will help you obtain good health. furthermore, on doing this, he will shower you with his blessings.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Geminis are advised to offer pure ghee as well as curd that is made from cow’s milk. Doing so will make the lord shower you with happiness. There will be an improvement in your professional and personal life.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

If you do not have children, you should offer the God some milk infused with saffron. On doing this, there is a high possibility that Lord Krishna will bless you with a child, according to beliefs.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

To soar your reputation at work and obtain a promotion, you should offer a bhog that is infused with mishri.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

It is a good day for the Virgos to offer some mawa to Lord Krishna. Doing so will bring optimism into your life.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

If you are undergoing a chronic disease, you should offer pure ghee to Lord Krishna. This, devotees believe, will not only help you get rid of the diseases but also fill your life with happiness.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

It is an auspicious day for the Scorpios to offer milk to the Lord. By doing this, you will be able to attain the Lord’s blessings. It will help you get rid of all your worries.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

In case you want to overpower your opponents, you should offer the fruits and panchamrit as bhog.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

In order to turn the luck in your favour, offer Lord Krishna a bhog of sweet betel leaves.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If you want Lord Krishna to shower you with good fortune, you should offer him dry fruits as well as any kind of red sweets.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Offering Lord Krishna with ghee that is infused with mishri will remove all law-related hurdles from your venture and bring prosperity to your life.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here