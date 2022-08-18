Janmashtami and Dahi Handi 2022: Things You Need For Lord Krishna Puja

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. The holy day is celebrated with high spirit by devotees across the country.

Dahi Handi, in which people form a human pyramid to break the bowl of curd or butter, is one of the most interesting rituals performed on this day. Temples, residences, and other public spaces are also decorated to mark the special day. Moreover, to narrate the story of Lord Krishna’s birth, children dress up as Lord Krishna and perform in schools, temples and nearby places. Gokulashtami falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar’s Bhadra month.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja timings

The Puja will be performed on Ashtami Tithi and it begins at 9:20 PM on August 18 and ends at 10:59 PM on August 19.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Things You Need For Lord Krishna Puja

A cradle for baby Krishna Butter and sugar A small flute to be placed next to Shri Krishna’s idol A dress for baby Krishna Peacock feather His ornaments Flowers for decorating the cradle Kumkum Tulsi leaves Chandan Gangajal Dhoop

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Other Rituals

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, a Krishna idol or statue is set up in a cradle. Butter and sugar are then offered as prasad to the Lord. Devotees observe a day-long fast that is only broken with prasad after the puja. The breaking of this fast is called paran.

To celebrate Krishna’s birth, people also perform aarti, and songs are made for him. Lord Krishna receives 56 different varieties of prasad in all Krishna temples. According to Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna arrives at midnight and eats the prasad prepared by his worshippers.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Among the auspicious Muhurats, Brahma Muhurat is expected to be there from 4:25 AM to 5:08 AM whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:51 PM.

