Japan to Gradually Lift International Travel Ban Starting October 1, Here’s All You Need to Know

The world has witnessed nations issuing bans on international and domestic travel since the onset of the pandemic. These travel bans were issued to minimize passenger flow and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. They did serve the purpose, but have also affected economies, industries worldwide.

With some sense of normalcy seeming to return, several countries are gradually easing their travel restrictions and lifting ban on international travel. Japan will soon join the likes too.

According to reports, Japan plans to gradually lift the international travel ban and alerts currently in place for 159 countries and regions starting October. Japan will allow passengers from ten countries to travel to the country which include Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The government has picked these nations and others based on the number of Covid-19 infections in their regions.

The report also suggests the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s travel advisory warning for the 159 countries and regions stands at Level 3. Beginning next month, Japan will lower its warning to Level 2 for countries with few infections. This will mark the first time for Japan to lower its travel warning advisory amid the pandemic.

Starting on October 1, 2020 the government will allow the entry of foreigners with valid permission to stay in the country for more than three months. The Foreign Ministry has issued strict guidelines which can be viewed here.

These include nationals arriving from the permitted list will be subjected to PCR tests and 14-day mandatory quarantine at a location designated by the quarantine station chief. All permitted travellers will not be able to use any form of public transport while in the quarantine period.

The ministry also added it is advancing negotiations with 16 other countries including China, Taiwan and Vietnam to possible resumption of business travel between them. The easing could also prompt other countries to begin accepting travellers from Japan.