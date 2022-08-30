Jashn-e-Lucknow Food Festival: Biryani To Kebabs, Lip Smacking Authentic Awadhi Delicacies Served Under One Roof

Muskuraiye Janaab Aap Lucknow Main Hain! (Smile please, you are in Lucknow) The Jashn-E-Lucknow food festival offers a vibe of the city of Nawabs right in the capital. If you want to satisfy your taste buds with the mouth-watering aromatic delicacies of Awadhi cuisine, then Delhi’s Jashn-e-Lucknow food festival is the place to go. Inspired by the city of Nawabs, the food festival is bound to take you on a culinary journey of lip-smacking food items. It not only serves the Kebab and Biryani lovers, but the big event has a hint of modern dishes too. Hosted by Edesia, a multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, the Jashn-E-Lucknow food festival takes place from August 26 to September 9.

Authentic Awadhi Cuisine being served at the food fest:

An array of culinary delights such as Galauti Kebabs with Ulta Tawa Paratha, Kathal Shami Kebab, Rajma Ke Galauti, Lakhnawi Aatishi Khumb, Peshawari Boti Kebab, Murgh Durbari Meat, Dingari Dolma, Navratan Quorma, Awadhi Murgh Biryani, Warqi Parantha, Taftan, Sheermal, Dhungar Kakori Kebab, Zaffrani Malai Kofta, Paneer Begum Bahar, Paneer Begum Bahaar,Shah Jahan Nalli Nihari, Murgh Mumtaaz, Shahi Gosht,Khubanee ka Meetha, Seviyo ka Muzzafar, Pani Ke Batashe, Lucknow Ki Basket Chaat and many more. Few of these dishes were reserved for Nawabs and their Begums only during olden times.

Unique Dining Experiences:

Enter through the historic ‘Rumi Darwaza’ while ganjing through ‘Hazratganj’ market and explore the super instagrammable:

• Chattar Manzil or Umbrella Palace Dining Experience (where Nawabs lived): To provide an authentic Lucknow feel to the ambience, a special section inspired by a building in Lucknow, which served as palace for the rulers of Awadh and their wives.

• Pearl Theatre (1911) Dining Experience (Set up by Nawab of Utraula estate): This space has a complete filmy vibe to it and if you are a true blue movie lover, and love to relish on your food at amazing places, the food festival is a must visit place.

•Nakhas Market dining experience: A section decked up with second-hand goods and a unique Chor Bazaar corner.

“Jashn-E-Lucknow is a fresh episode from our endeavours to promote regional cuisines and support Incredible India. Our food events are unique as we entwine culinary heritage with history to create immersive dining experiences for our patrons. We believe modern-day travellers look for immersive experiences and our festival attempts to recreate the magic and old world charm of Lucknow, right in front of their eyes,” said Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Delhi.

