Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate Recreate AR Rahman's Timeless Classic 'Rangeela Re'

Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman’s popular title track of the 1995 superhit Rangeela, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, and filmed on Urmila Matondkar in the film. Jasleen and Yashraj have composed a short, acapella cover of the song, Ho Ja Rangeela Re. In a video posted by Jasleen on her Instagram account, she sings the song while Yashraj gives the beats.

Jasleen, who has sung tracks such as Din shagna da and Jaha tu chala among others, said Rahman has been everyone’s inspiration for a long time.

She tells IANS: “There’s an AR Rahman song for every phase of my life. His music inspired me to become a composer, It was him who helped me realise the power of music. So when Yashraj Mukhate and I decided to collaborate, it had be on a Rahman song. Yashraj is creating content which is being loved by all age groups, from a 15-year-old to a 60-year-old. He is super talented and enthusiastic and I loved jamming with him."

