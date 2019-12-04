Take the pledge to vote

Jason Derulo Slams Instagram for Removing Steamy Photo

Singer Jason Derulo, who will be next seen in the multi-starrer musical Cats, slammed Instagram for removing a steamy photo of him in underwear.

IANS

December 4, 2019
Jason Derulo Slams Instagram for Removing Steamy Photo
Image: Instagram/Jason Derulo

Singer Jason Derulo's took to Instagram to question the photo-sharing website's decision to remove one of his steamy images as the site dubbed it "nudity or sexual activity." The musician, however, didn't think so. Expressing his dismay, Derulo shared the warning he got over the said image, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The notification read, "We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Our guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things."

"F*k u mean? I have underwear on...," Derulo wrote in the caption, before adding, "I can't help my size..."

He reposted the photograph once again for everyone to see. In the picture, the Swalla singer could be seen posing against the mist of a forest backdrop.

He was shirtless and only covered his body with black underwear. It was actually an old photograph from his trip to Bali last December. Reacting to the post, fans in the comment section were apparently as appalled as Derulo.

"What?? They know they're afraid of a true King," one fan commented, while someone else called those who reported the snap "haters for sure." "who reported? we just wanna chat," another one added. One fan assumed it was done by "clearly very jealous people out there."

That aside, Derulo is set to be making his acting debut in Tom Hooper's movie adaption of Cats. He is tapped to play the Jellicle cat Rum Tum Tugger in the flick which will premiere in theaters on December 20.

