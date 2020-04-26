Javed Akhtar Makes Instagram Debut

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined photo-video sharing social media platform Instagram.

His wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, welcomed him on the platform.

"So finally you're on insta! Welcome", she wrote on her page alongside a photograph of Akhtar, which also acts as his display picture.

The writer's Instagram page, as of now, has more than 5,000 followers.

Actors Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Dutta welcomed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

The writer, however, is active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on politics, history and topical issues.

A few days ago, during a Facebook live session, Shabana shared an incident when her husband, whom she fondly calls Jaadu, was having soup and spilling it. She scolded him on spilling the food while eating. To this, the poet immediately came up with a song based on the tune of Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit Abhi Naa Jao.

The lyrics of the funny rendition were, “Jo iss tarah se khaaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge, jo soup ispe gir gaya, toh jaante ho hoga kya, yeh daag dhul na paega, jo dhoega bataega, ke sabun ispe ghis diya, yeh daag par mita nahi”.

Sharing a delightful incident https://t.co/KzvNxrcE1K — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 13, 2020

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365