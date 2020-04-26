Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Javed Akhtar Makes Instagram Debut

Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Dutta welcomed Javed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Javed Akhtar Makes Instagram Debut
Javed Akhtar

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined photo-video sharing social media platform Instagram.

His wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, welcomed him on the platform.

"So finally you're on insta! Welcome", she wrote on her page alongside a photograph of Akhtar, which also acts as his display picture.

View this post on Instagram

So finally you are on insta! Welcome @jaduakhtar

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on

The writer's Instagram page, as of now, has more than 5,000 followers.

Actors Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Dutta welcomed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

The writer, however, is active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on politics, history and topical issues.

A few days ago, during a Facebook live session, Shabana shared an incident when her husband, whom she fondly calls Jaadu, was having soup and spilling it. She scolded him on spilling the food while eating. To this, the poet immediately came up with a song based on the tune of Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit Abhi Naa Jao.

The lyrics of the funny rendition were, “Jo iss tarah se khaaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge, jo soup ispe gir gaya, toh jaante ho hoga kya, yeh daag dhul na paega, jo dhoega bataega, ke sabun ispe ghis diya, yeh daag par mita nahi”.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres