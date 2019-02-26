Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi to Honour Kaifi Azmi at Jashn-e-Adab Poetry Festival

Jashn-e-Adab, a cultural-linguistic festival, on Monday announced its 8th poetry festival, which will also see Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi celebrate the latter's father Kaifi Azmi's centenary year.The three-day festival, to be organised in association with the institute of higher education Jamia Hamdard, will be held in Jamia Nagar from March 1-3, Jashn-e-Adab Founder Secretary Ranjit Chauhan said at a press meet here.The festival will see various events related to music, theatre, films, poetry, fiction, radio and journalism, along with the participation of noted practitioners of art and culture.Apart from the panel discussions, interactive sessions, poetry sessions and a qawwali performance involving major names in the Indian cultural scene, the fest will also organise discussions on the personality and poetry of the iconic poet-songwriter Kaifi Azmi."Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi will grace the occasion to mark the celebration of 100 years of Kaifi Azmi," Chauhan said.The entry to the festival is free. The schedule can be found at www.jashneadab.org.