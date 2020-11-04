Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Little Munchkin Tara Looks like Disney Princess, See Pic

Netizens have stumbled upon an image where Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s little cutie Tara Bhanushali is looking like a Disney princess. Shared by Viral Bhayani on social media, Tara is looking adorable as she is seen all smiles in a powder blue dress.

The caption of the picture reads, “Tara Bhanushali, Jay and Mahhi’s daughter, giving us Disney Princess Feels. Looks so adorable!!!”

Jay also shared a short video of Tara in the same outfit and wrote, “Tom and Jerry #photography #reels @tarajaymahhi”. The video appears to be from the photoshoot.

Mahhi and Jay often share the pictures of the happy moments with their little bundle of joy. Recently, Mahhi shared an image of herself where she can be seen sleeping while Tara’s hand can be seen around her neck. She beautifully captioned the pictures as, “में भी थक जाती हूँ । #इमोशनल (Even I get tired. #emotional)”.

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi couldn’t resist herself from commenting as she wrote, “This is the most real post I've seen in the times when everyone's trying to look perfect.”

Jay and Mahhi also shared the glimpse of Tara’s Halloween look on their social media and the fans can’t stop crushing on it. The little princess dressed in a black tube top and leather skirt, with red horns on her head. The caption of the picture reads, “Happy Halloween @tarajaymahhi #halloweenbaby #instagram thankyou @richa_r29 massi for the outfit."

Television actress Shraddha Arya commented, “Oh My God!!!! The Cutest,Best-est thing on internet ever!” Many other TV celebs including Yuvika Chaudhary, Arti Singh, Ankita Lokhande and Kanchi Kaul have also commented on the post.

Mahhi and Jay are currently spending their time with their family. They are also fostering their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer, since 2017.