Jaya Parvati Vrat 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat of Gauri Vrat

Jaya Parvati Vrat falls on July 20 this year. It is an auspicious occasion that is known to have great significance among the Hindus. As the name suggests, Jaya Parvati Vrat entails the ‘puja’ of Goddess Jaya. Jaya is one of the many ‘avatars’ of Goddess Parvati who is worshipped in this special period.

This Vrat is meant to be observed by women. The celebration is carried forward with a 5-day fasting ritual in the month of Ashadha, observed by women. It is particularly the Northern parts of India including Gujarat that seem to observe the Vrat with immense enthusiasm and fervour.

Trayodashi Tithi in Shukla Paksha marks the beginning of this pious celebration. On the fifth day, that is Tritiya tithi in Shravana Krishna Paksha, the Vrat reaches its culmination or end date.

It is believed that by worshipping Goddess Jaya, women seek her grace. She showers her blessings on women, both married and unmarried. For those wishing to get married, get blessed with a good, befitting husband by the ‘Devi’; and to a married woman seeking long, healthy life, well-being of her husband, Goddess is believed to shower her grace and grant prosperity, happiness. The divine couple- Shiv-Parvati blesses married women with a joyous, happy marital life.

According to a popular legend, there was a Brahmin woman who ardently prayed to Lord Shiv and Gauri for her husband’s safety. Moved by her devotion, the divine couple granted her wishes. This Vrat is also known as Gauri Vrat.

Puja Vidhi Jaya Parvati Vrat:

This vrat observed over a period of 5 days must be followed by adhering to some rules.

For example, one cannot consume wheat or anything which has wheat in them, and also spices, salt and few vegetables such as tomatoes are not allowed for consumption during the 5-day span.

On the first day- Wheat seeds are planted on an earthen pot which is decorated with vermillion, ‘nagla’ ( a necklace-like wreath made of cotton wool). Devotees perform puja of this pot for 5 days.

On the fifth day- women stay awake the whole night and perform Jaya Parvati Jagran (chanting hymns, bhajans, doing Aarti).

On the sixth day- the wheat filled pot is floated in any water body or a holy river.

According to the ‘vidhi’ or Puja guidelines, the practice of fasting on this day once begun, must be observed consistently over a period of 5, 7, 9, 11 or 20 years.

Shubh Muhurat for Jaya Parvati Vrat:

The Vrat starts on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Jaya Parvati Vrat ends on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Jaya Parvati Pradosh Puja Muhurat is at 07:14 pm to 09:19 pm

Trayodashi Tithi starts at 04:25 pm on July 21, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi ends at 01:32 pm on July 22, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 09:59pm on July 19, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi ends – 07:17 pm on July 20, 2021

