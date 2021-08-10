Jehangir: Know All About the Mughal Emperor who Ruled for 22 Years

Jehangir, the fourth emperor of the Mughal dynasty, was born in the year 1569 in Fatehpur Sikri, to Mughal Emperor Akbar and one of his wives Mariam-uz-Zamani, daughter of Raja Bharmal of Amber. After Babar, his son Humayun, and then Akbar, Jehangir became the fourth Mughal Emperor, who ruled from 1605 until his death in 1627. Like his father, he too embarked on a series of military campaigns aimed at expanding the Mughal Emperor.

HOW HE GOT THE NAME SALIM?

After the death of his several sons at an early age, Akbar sought blessings of Sheikh Salim Chisti, a holy man who lived at Fatehpur Sikri. The holy man predicted that Akbar would have three sons and they would not die at a young age.

In 1569, when Akbar heard the news of his first of the many Hindu wives being pregnant, he sent her to Sheikh’s dwelling until the birth of the child. With the holy man’s prediction coming true, the boy was named after him as Salim.

JEHANGIR’S PERSONAL LIFE

Movies such as Mughal-e-Azam or Anarkali exhibit the love story of Salim and Anarkali. However, this seems to be the work of fiction as it doesn’t find any mention in historical records.

Salim married several times with women from Mughal and Rajput families. However, his marriage to Mehr-un-Nisaa - the widow of Sher Afgan - a loyal lieutenant of Akbar - is most-talked about. Because of her beauty, she later got the title of Nur Jahan [Light of the world]. She was his favorite wife and was actively involved in political and military affairs and, if required, held independent courts.

JEHANGIR, THE ART LOVER

Jehangir was an art lover and fond of painting, music and architecture. He used to ask court painters to paint flora and fountains that he came across. At least 74 portraits from the time of Jehangir are on display at the London’s British Museum.

His era is also credited with the construction of monuments like Itimad-ud-daulah, where the use of white marble hinted towards a new era of architecture in the Mughal emperor. His son, Shah Jahan, continued the tradition and built the Taj Mahal.

Shalimar Bagh in Srinagar was built by Jehangir in order to reproduce Kashmir’s beauty.

CHAIN OF JUSTICE

He is credited for installing the ‘chain of justice’ outside the Agra Fort. The chain, which was attached to some 60 bells, would ring when pulled by someone. The purpose was to be a link between the citizens and the emperor, and it was announced that any aggrieved person ringing the bells would be granted a personal audience with the emperor.

DEATH AND SUCCESSION

Jehangir is said to have died while travelling from Kashmir to Lahore in 1627. He was succeeded by his third son, Prince Khurram who was also known as Shah Jahan.

