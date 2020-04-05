Jennifer Aniston Gifts COVID-affected Nurse USD 10,000 Food Delivery Card
Aniston and Kimmel surprised a nurse with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has joined hands with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to give a nurse from Utah and each member of her team a $10K-food delivery gift card.
Kimmel is currently filming his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his home during self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 crisis, and on April 2 he helped Aniston spread some joy to one fan, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Appearing on the show via video link, the FRIENDS star shared about being stuck at home had been a challenge, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.
In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted Covid-19 last week.
Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate, and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters.
To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.
Stunned by the sweet gesture, the nurse said: "Wow".
