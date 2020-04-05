Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jennifer Aniston Gifts COVID-affected Nurse USD 10,000 Food Delivery Card

Aniston and Kimmel surprised a nurse with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Jennifer Aniston Gifts COVID-affected Nurse USD 10,000 Food Delivery Card
Image: Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has joined hands with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to give a nurse from Utah and each member of her team a $10K-food delivery gift card.

Kimmel is currently filming his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his home during self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 crisis, and on April 2 he helped Aniston spread some joy to one fan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Appearing on the show via video link, the FRIENDS star shared about being stuck at home had been a challenge, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.

In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted Covid-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate, and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters.

To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

Stunned by the sweet gesture, the nurse said: "Wow".

