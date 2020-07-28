Jennifer Aniston Posts Pics from Sandra Bullock's Socially Distant Birthday Bash
Sandra Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram story.
Actress Sandra Bullock had a star-studded birthday this year with some of her closest celebrity friends, and social distancing was diligently maintained at the bash.
Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram Story, reports etonline.com.
Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were also present at the do.
"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. Happy Birthday Sandy We Love You!!!" Aniston captioned the photo.
| #SandraBullock : Jennifer Aniston postou essa foto em seus stories, dizendo que estão celebrando apropriadamente e com muito amor o aniversário da Sandra. : Jennifer Aniston posted this picture in her stories, saying that they’re celebrating properly and with much love Sandra’s birthday.
All the actresses came together for a selfie that Bullock clicked, wearing masks and sitting apart.
Paulson reposted the image on her Instagram Story page.
