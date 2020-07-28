Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Jennifer Aniston Posts Pics from Sandra Bullock's Socially Distant Birthday Bash

Sandra Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram story.

IANS

Updated:July 28, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jennifer Aniston Posts Pics from Sandra Bullock's Socially Distant Birthday Bash
Sandra Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram story.

Actress Sandra Bullock had a star-studded birthday this year with some of her closest celebrity friends, and social distancing was diligently maintained at the bash.

Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram Story, reports etonline.com.

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were also present at the do.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. Happy Birthday Sandy We Love You!!!" Aniston captioned the photo.

All the actresses came together for a selfie that Bullock clicked, wearing masks and sitting apart.

Paulson reposted the image on her Instagram Story page.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading