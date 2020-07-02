Take the pledge to vote

Jennifer Aniston Slams Those Not Taking Precautionary Measures to Flatten COVID-19 Curve

Many celebrities on social media have also been urging people to take all preventive measures. Joining the league is Jennifer Aniston.

Trending Desk

July 2, 2020
The only way to defeat the novel coronavirus is by taking as many precautions as one can. Most popularly followed measures include wearing a mask, social distancing etc.

Many celebrities on social media have also been urging people to take all preventive measures. Joining the league is Jennifer Aniston. The actress has shared a selfie on Instagram, wearing a grey colour sleeveless top and a black colour breathing mask.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

Further in the caption, she hit out at people who are not taking precautionary measures in order to flatten the curve. “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate,” she added.

