1-min read

Jennifer Aniston To Be Godmother Of Katy Perry's Daughter

The source claimed that Katy Perry and Bloom placed the 51-year-old actress at the top of their list of potential godparents and "wept when they asked her" to take on the role.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Actress Jennifer Aniston

Singer Katy Perry has chosen her longtime friend and actress Jennifer Aniston to be her future daughter's godmother. Perry is expected to give birth in the coming weeks to her first child by fiance and actor Orlando Bloom.

In a report published in The Sun, it was revealed that the 35-year-old pop star and the 43-year-old actor have chosen Aniston to be their daughter's godmother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"(Jennifer) is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," said a source close to the trio.

The source claimed that Perry and Bloom placed the 51-year-old actress at the top of their list of potential godparents and "wept when they asked her" to take on the role.

Aniston has reportedly provided Perry a lot of emotional support during her pregnancy.

Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up, said the source.

Aniston is already godmother to her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter Coco.

