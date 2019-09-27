Jennifer Anniston Lost 30 Pounds for Friends, Here's How You Can Do it Too in a Healthy Way

Popular sitcom Friends recently completed 25 years of its premiere. The show had a successful run for over a decade and the characters, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Ross Geller became a household name. But did you that actress Jennifer Aniston who essayed the role of Rachel was forced to drop 30 pounds (14kg) in order to land her career launching role on Friends.

In a new book released as part of the 25th anniversary of the iconic series, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era", author Saul Austerlitz said Aniston was asked to slim down significantly in order to portray Rachel Green, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood," Austerlitz says in his book. "Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress -- it was a tough place to be a woman -- and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her."

He added: "Aniston was hardly fat -- everyone could see she was beautiful -- but at the show she would one day become indelibly associated with, later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds."

While one must accept their body as it is, one must keep a check that they don't delve into an unhealthy lifestyle and become a host of several other health problems. One of the most prevalent causes of ill health is obesity and losing weight is a priority in today’s world. Here are some weight loss tips that might help you achieve a better and healthier life.

Eat breakfast every day: Many people think skipping breakfast can help them in cutting calories, but that's not how it is. People often end up eating more throughout the day if they don't have a healthy breakfast. So a good way to lose weight is to regularly eat your breakfast.

Choose water over sodas: One should be careful about their liquid preferences if they are trying to lose weight. Since sodas and other sweetened drinks have tons calories, one should substitute it with water, skim or low-fat milk, or small portions of 100% fruit juice.

Substitute the grains: Substituting whole grains for refined grains can add much needed fiber in your diet. It will also help you in eating a reasonable portion.

Divide your meals: Most of the times, people eat much bigger portions then they actually need. This results in more calories intake. So, one of the ways a person can avoid eating excess is by measuring their portion by small bowls, plates and cups.

Add more steps: Take the stairs instead of elevators. Walk while you are on the phone, it is just the usual stuff. However, these usual things can still have a great impact on your body if you are doing it regularly.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.