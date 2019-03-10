English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Engaged, All About JLo's Sparkling Ring Worth $1 Million
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the power couple are engaged and the huge 15 carat sparkling engagement ring is a complete vision.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez, Pop star, actress and producer is engaged to Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, they announced on social media on Saturday, sharing a photo of her ring.
“She said yes,” Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, said on Twitter. Lopez, or J-Lo, shared the same photograph along with multiple heart symbols. The couple have been dating since 2017.
The huge ring adorning JLo's beautiful fingers is said to be an emerald cut of approximate 15 carats in a platinum solitaire setting and could easily be worth $1 Million dollar.
The post came after A-Rod posted this on his story, "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be," the message read.
Lopez, who began her career as a dancer and singer, is also a film and television actress and producer. She was a judge on “American Idol”, appeared on TV police drama “Shades of Blue”, and is the producer of shows including “World of Dance”.
In Rodriguez’s 22-year career he hit 696 home runs, placing him fourth on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list. He retired in 2016.
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
